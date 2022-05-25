DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








25.05.2022 / 17:39




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Timotheus
Nachname(n): Höttges

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Art des Geschäfts

Übertragung von 60.000 Aktien ohne Zuzahlung im Rahmen des Share Matching Plans der Deutschen Telekom AG für Vorstandsmitglieder.




c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

25.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
