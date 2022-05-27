DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo reports unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022 – Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 1 June 2022

Allterco JSCo reports unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022 – Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 1 June 2022








Allterco JSCo reports unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022 – Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 1 June 2022


Sofia / Munich, 27 May 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 1 June 2022, 09.00 CEST (10.00 EEST), following the publication of its unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022.

Earnings Call:

Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.



Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Allterco JSCo – Earnings Call Q1 2022.



The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company"s website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



More information at allterco.com

About Allterco
Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China and USA and Germany. Allterco"s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo

103 Cherny Vrah Bldv

1407 Sofia

Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
