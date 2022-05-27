



Allterco JSCo veröffentlicht ungeprüfte konsolidierte Ergebnisse für Q1 2022 am 30. Mai 2022 - Einladung zum Earnings Webcast/Call am 1. Juni 2022

















Sofia / München, 27. Mai 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), ein Anbieter von IoT- und Smart-Home-Lösungen mit Sitz in Sofia, Bulgarien, lädt Investoren und Analysten ein zu einem Earnings Webcast/Call mit dem Vorstand am 1. Juni 2022, 09.00 Uhr MESZ (10.00 Uhr OESZ), im Anschluss an die Veröffentlichung der ungeprüften konsolidierten Ergebnisse für Q1 2022 am 30. Mai 2022.



Earnings Call:



Die Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov und Wolfgang Kirsch werden die ungeprüften konsolidierten Ergebnisse für Q1 2022 im Rahmen einer Webcast-Präsentation erläutern. Der Webcast/Call wird in englischer Sprache abgehalten.

Bitte registrieren Sie sich für die Teilnahme an dem Webcast/Call unter:

Allterco JSCo - Earnings Call Q1 2022.

Die entsprechende Präsentation wird auch auf der Website des Unternehmens vor dem Earnings Webcast/Call verfügbar sein.



Über Allterco



Die Allterco JSCo ist eine Technologie-Holding, die für Innovation durch die Entwicklung, Herstellung und den Vertrieb von hochwertigen IoT-Produkten steht. Das Herzstück der Entwicklung sind dabei stets die Endverbraucher und ihre Bedürfnisse. Allterco wurde in Bulgarien gegründet und arbeitet mit einem Team junger, talentierter Entwickler, die sich der Herstellung wettbewerbsfähiger und benutzerfreundlicher Produkte verschrieben haben. Die Gruppe besteht aus 5 Tochterunternehmen und hat Niederlassungen in Bulgarien, China und den USA und Deutschland. Die Produkte von Allterco haben bereits über 100 Märkte erobert. Seit Dezember 2016 ist Allterco an der bulgarischen Wertpapierbörse gelistet. An der Frankfurter Börse notiert die Gesellschaft seit November 2021 unter der WKN A2DGX9, der ISIN BG1100003166 und dem Ticker A4L.



Ansprechpartner Investor Relations



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Sven Pauly



Telefon: +49 89 125 09 0331



E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de