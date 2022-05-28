The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 24, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 18 may 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

841.533,00

841.533,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

702.388,00

702.388,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

323.592,00

323.592,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

22.843,00

22.843,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

5.067,00

5.067,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

42,00

42,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Swap

225.549,00

225.549,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

11.868,00

11.868,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Warrant

40.049,00

40.049,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash

Ordinary share

16.092,00

16.092,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

530.730,00

530.730,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

56.168,00

56.168,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Call-option

10.700,00

10.700,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

26.853,00

26.853,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

520.202,00

520.202,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,12 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,28%

2,84%

Voting rights

3,12 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,28%

2,84%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=124867