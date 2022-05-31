





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















30.05.2022 / 15:12







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021/2022:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022



Address:

First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021/2022:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 31, 2022Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/index.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 31, 2022Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html

























30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



