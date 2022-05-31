DGAP-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. május 30., hétfő, 15:12







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








30.05.2022 / 15:12



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021/2022:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022

Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/index.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022

Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html













30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1364339  30.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364339&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum