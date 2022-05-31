



Bremen, May 30, 2022 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading medical imaging software company, today announced its results for the first half of fiscal year 2021/2022, reporting period October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In the first half of fiscal year 2021/2022, the Company"s revenues amounted to € 8,546 k (previous year: € 8,080 k). Of the revenues, 26 % (previous year: 30 %) were generated from the sale of licenses, 30 % (previous year: 35 %) from maintenance revenues, and 44 % (previous year: 35 %) from other revenues, which include, among other things, services for and recharges to affiliated companies and the parent company.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased from € 2,378 k to € 3,378 k, mainly as a result of higher sales and lower other operating expenses compared with the previous year, corresponding to an attractive EBIT margin of 40%.

Income from loans of financial assets amounted to € 85 k (previous year: € 80 k) and is attributable to interest income from the loan granted to Varex Imaging Deutschland AG. This results in earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 3,463 k (previous year: € 2,458 k).

In the past half-year, income taxes of € 42 k (prev. year: € 42 k) were incurred. Therefore, taking into account the expense from the profit to be transferred to Varex Imaging Deutschland AG of € 3,421 k (previous year: € 2,416 k), the net profit for the year amounts to € 0 k (previous year: € 0 k).

"Looking at the figures, the first 6 months of the fiscal year were a successful first half for MeVis," said Marcus Kirchhoff, CEO of MeVis Medical Solutions AG. "Although license revenues and maintenance revenues are down slightly, other revenues have gained strongly in importance for MeVis compared to previous years. Mainly, we benefit here from joint projects with Varian Medical Systems and Varex Imaging Corporation. Furthermore, in the middle of the first half of the year, we started marketing a new software application in the field of liver diagnostics and surgery in Europe. Initial sales and feedback at congresses and trade fairs make us very optimistic about future success. At this point, we are keeping our forecast: for fiscal year 2021/2022 sales are now expected to remain stable compared to the previous year at € 16.0 million to € 16.5 million. In addition to the slight decline in sales with the customer Hologic, slightly increasing sales revenues are expected in the area of development services. For earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), we also expect stability in the range of € 4.0 million to € 4.5 million. The forecast sales stability, with an expected break-even result from exchange rate differences, is the main driver for the unchanged outlook for EBIT."

