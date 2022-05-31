



Allterco achieves profitable Q1/22 while investing in further business growth

















30.05.2022 / 21:45









Consolidated operating revenue increases by 14.6% to BGN 17.6 million (EUR 9.0 million)*; adjusted for deconsolidation of Asian telco business +23.0%



EBITDA** particularly as a result of increase in employees and brought-forward employee bonus payments as well as external services at BGN 4.9 million (EUR 2.5 million)* remained almost at the previous year’s level of BGN 5.0 million (EUR 2.6 million)



Net profit at Group level at BGN 3.9 million (EUR 2.0 million)* compared to BGN 4.0 million (EUR 2.0 million) in Q1/21



Professional sales channel build-out and planned delivery of Pro devices ahead



Sofia / Munich, 30 May 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has continued its growth in Q1/22 across all its markets while investing in further business growth. Demand remained strong across all product categories in Q1/22. Sales of energymeters developed particularly well, increasing tenfold compared with the prior-year period.

Allterco achieved a 14.6% increase in consolidated operating revenues to BGN 17.6 million (EUR 9.0 million)* in Q1/22 which reflects the deconsolidation of the Asian telco business sold in September 2021. Adjusted for the deconsolidation, consolidated operating revenues showed a plus of 23.0%. Revenue from sale of goods and productions amounted to BGN 17.1 million (EUR 8.7 million), representing a plus of 24.6%. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at BGN 4.9 million (EUR 2.5 million) remained almost at the previous year’s level of BGN 5.0 million (EUR 2.6 million)*. Here, particularly the growth in the number of employees as part of the expansion of business activities and brought-forward employee bonus payments as well as higher expenses for external services related to the secondary listing in Frankfurt were noticeable. Consequently, net profit at the Group level stood at BGN 3.9 million compared to BGN 4.0 million (EUR 2.0 million)* in the prior-year period.

With an equity ratio of 91.6% as of 31 March 2022, Allterco enjoys a solid balance sheet (31 December 2021: 90.6%). Here, in addition to the unappropriated profit, the reduction in trade payables by 42.6% to BGN 0.9 million (EUR 0.5 million) was particularly noticeable while inventories increased by 13.5% to BGN 8.6 million (EUR 4.4 million).

Cash flow from operating activities, particularly as a result of advance payments to suppliers to proactively address potential supply chain delays as well as higher personnel costs and brought-forward employee bonus payments, decreased to BGN 0.4 million (EUR 0.2 million)* compared to BGN 4.3 million (EUR 2.2 million) in Q1/21. Cash and cash equivalents remained almost unchanged at BGN 30.2 million (EUR 15.4 million)* as of 31 March 2022 compared to BGN 30.5 million (EUR 15.6 million) as of 31 December 2021, providing a sufficient basis for financing further growth.

Dimitar Dimitrov, Co-CEO of Allterco JSCo, explained on product development: “Demand for our products remained strong in Q1/22. The tenfold increase in energymeters is of course particularly pleasing. Of course, we are not resting on our laurels and still have a handful of aces up our sleeves. For the period from Q2 to Q3, we are preparing a number of very interesting new products and product updates. In doing so, we are developing some products that are specifically targeted at the important segment of professional users. We will also finally ship the long-promised Pro devices at the end of Q2.“

Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Allterco JSCo, added on business performance: “Looking at our revenue development, Allterco has again grown pleasingly. We are optimistic to maintain and possibly even increase this growth in the coming quarters. In particular, higher energy costs are leading to increased demand for energymeters and smart home products that help reduce energy consumption. With a view to earnings development, we have also brought forward employee bonus payments, which in the previous year were not made until Q2 and Q3. In Q2 2022, we hope to see initial results from hiring staff in our German office. Operationally, we continue to optimize our sales channels and are preparing dedicated services for professional installers.“

The unaudited interim report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company"s website at allterco.com.



Earnings Call:



Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results by means of a webcast presentation on 1 June 2022, 09.00 CEST (10.00 EEST). The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:

Allterco JSCo – Earnings Call Q1 2022.

The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company"s website prior to the earnings webcast/call.





* EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 31 March 2022 – EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

More information at allterco.com



About Allterco

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco"s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.



