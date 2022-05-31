DGAP-Ad-hoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous





CONSUS Real Estate AG: Resignation Boardmember Dr. Bernd Schade and appointment Sven-Christian Frank





30-May-2022 / 22:11 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



















30-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

