DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE deutsch

2022. május 31., kedd, 11:47















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








31.05.2022 / 11:45




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Christina
Nachname(n): Johansson

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Bilfinger SE


b) LEI

529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005909006


b) Art des Geschäfts


Zuteilung von 36.081 Aktien durch die Bilfinger SE im Rahmen eines Vorstandsvergütungsprogramms (Long-Term Incentive Programm 2021- 2024)
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

30.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














31.05.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bilfinger SE

Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1

68163 Mannheim

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



75553  31.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365231&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum