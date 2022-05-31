





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Duncan

Nachname(n):

Hall



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Bilfinger SE





b) LEI

529900H0HULEN2BZ4604



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005909006





b) Art des Geschäfts

Zuteilung von 22.843 Aktien durch die Bilfinger SE im Rahmen eines Vorstandsvergütungsprogramms (Long-Term Incentive Programm 2021 - 2024)

Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

30.05.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



