Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Sanjiv Lamba
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Share Options (“Options”)

Ordinary Shares


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 2,840 options over Ordinary Shares (expiring on

07 June 2022) at an exercise price of US$1.92 per share. There was no market sale of shares, and Mr. Lamba held the total 2,840 shares resulting from the exercise.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Exercise
    US$1.92 2,840 Options
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 25 May 2022
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
Language: English
Company: Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
