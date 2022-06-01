DGAP-Ad-hoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel





DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stefan Hoops appointed new CEO of DWS as Asoka Wöhrmann resigns





Stefan Hoops is assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer of DWS with effect as of the end of the day of the annual general meeting. The shareholders’ meeting of the General Partner DWS Management GmbH has appointed him with effect as of 10 June 2022 as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Stefan Hoops will succeed Asoka Wöhrmann, who resigned as CEO of DWS Group with effect as of the end of the day of this year’s annual general meeting. Upon his appointment as CEO becoming effective, Stefan Hoops will no longer serve as the head of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Corporate Bank.







