DGAP-Adhoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stefan Hoops appointed new CEO of DWS as Asoka Wöhrmann resigns
2022. június 01., szerda, 03:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Stefan Hoops is assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer of DWS with effect as of the end of the day of the annual general meeting. The shareholders’ meeting of the General Partner DWS Management GmbH has appointed him with effect as of 10 June 2022 as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Stefan Hoops will succeed Asoka Wöhrmann, who resigned as CEO of DWS Group with effect as of the end of the day of this year’s annual general meeting. Upon his appointment as CEO becoming effective, Stefan Hoops will no longer serve as the head of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Corporate Bank.
Contact:
Adib Sisani
Global Head of Communications & Marketing
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mainzer Landstr. 11-17
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
+49 69 910 61960
adib.sisani@dws.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Mainzer Landstaße 11-17
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 910 14700
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 69 910 32223
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@dws.com
|Internet:
|https://group.dws.com/de/ir/
|ISIN:
|DE000DWS1007
|WKN:
|DWS100
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1365615
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1365615 01-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
