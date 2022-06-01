DGAP-Adhoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stefan Hoops appointed new CEO of DWS as Asoka Wöhrmann resigns

2022. június 01., szerda, 03:54





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel


DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stefan Hoops appointed new CEO of DWS as Asoka Wöhrmann resigns


01-Jun-2022 / 03:54 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Stefan Hoops is assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer of DWS with effect as of the end of the day of the annual general meeting. The shareholders’ meeting of the General Partner DWS Management GmbH has appointed him with effect as of 10 June 2022 as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Stefan Hoops will succeed Asoka Wöhrmann, who resigned as CEO of DWS Group with effect as of the end of the day of this year’s annual general meeting. Upon his appointment as CEO becoming effective, Stefan Hoops will no longer serve as the head of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Corporate Bank.



Contact:

Adib Sisani

Global Head of Communications & Marketing


DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mainzer Landstr. 11-17

60329 Frankfurt

Germany


+49 69 910 61960

adib.sisani@dws.com







01-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mainzer Landstaße 11-17

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 910 14700
Fax: +49 (0) 69 910 32223
E-mail: investor.relations@dws.com
Internet: https://group.dws.com/de/ir/
ISIN: DE000DWS1007
WKN: DWS100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1365615





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1365615  01-Jun-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365615&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum