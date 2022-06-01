DGAP-DD: Siltronic AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr
Vorname: Christoph
Nachname(n): von Plotho

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Siltronic AG


b) LEI

5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000WAF3001


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
91.75 EUR 134872.50 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
91.75 EUR 134872.50 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

30.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Siltronic AG

Einsteinstr. 172

81677 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.siltronic.com





 
