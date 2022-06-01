





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















01.06.2022 / 10:09









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr

Vorname:

Christoph

Nachname(n):

von Plotho



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Siltronic AG





b) LEI

5299003NKV26NNGHHR90



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000WAF3001





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

91.75 EUR





134872.50 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

91.75 EUR





134872.50 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

30.05.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



