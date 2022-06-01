DGAP-DD: Belano Medical AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








01.06.2022 / 11:56




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr
Vorname: Bernd
Nachname(n): Wegener

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Belano Medical AG


b) LEI

391200U7W8FFBUD6OL93 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
ISIN: DE000A3H2UW2


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
100.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
100.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

24.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














75579  01.06.2022 



