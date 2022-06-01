DGAP-DD: Belano Medical AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Wegener

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Belano Medical AG


b) LEI

391200U7W8FFBUD6OL93 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3H2UW2


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
100.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
100.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

24/05/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














