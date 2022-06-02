



HomeToGo fully acquires vacation rental travel tech provider SECRA

SECRA will further advance HomeToGo’s growing Subscriptions & Services portfolio as a principal software provider in accommodation distribution

Luxembourg, 1 June 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced it has acquired the remaining 81% stake in SECRA, a leader in vacation rental management support. This follows HomeToGo’s acquisition of a 19% stake in SECRA in 2021 in line with advancing growth on its Subscriptions & Services portfolio and aim to become the alternative accommodation industry’s operating system.

SECRA is a travel-tech company that offers specialized software solutions for hosts, rental agencies and destinations to better market listings. SECRA’s online booking system and channel management allow for increased reach and bookings, leading to a higher booking volume for its partners. The company’s services include the creation of professional websites as well as SECRA’s Channel Manager, which is connected to most major booking platforms. In 2021, SECRA demonstrated double-digit profitable growth and revenues in the high single-digit millions.

Additionally, SECRA runs the successful German vacation rental booking platform ostsee-ferienwohnungen.de, which includes more than 7,000 offers on the Baltic Coast. With inventory across Germany’s most popular destinations, this will add to HomeToGo’s already unparalleled selection of vacation rental properties.

Valentin Gruber, COO, HomeToGo: “We’re thrilled to welcome SECRA and its talented team to our global group of brands. The team at SECRA has incredible industry knowledge and shares many existing synergies with HomeToGo, including the goal of improving the entire vacation rental ecosystem by offering state-of-the-art technology solutions and prioritizing a partner-centric focus. We are excited to join forces with such a respected industry player and established, profitable brand to further grow our Subscriptions & Services portfolio.”

Christoph Rakel, CEO, SECRA: “At SECRA, our focus is to help our partners optimize their businesses by generating more visibility, bookings and guests. To this end, we are excited to be joining HomeToGo on its growth journey, which is a company with exceptional global reach and prioritization on technology that matches the spirit and strength of the SECRA team. As we look ahead, we know there are endless opportunities to learn from each other and scale together.”

SECRA"s office, its team of more than 40 employees as well its founders and management team - headquartered in Sierksdorf in the Bay of Lübeck, Germany - will remain operational as usual and join the HomeToGo Group team of 500+ employees globally to help create new synergies and drive innovation.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world"s most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo"s marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo"s websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform"s reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE"s registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”. For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

About SECRA

Founded in 1999 out of the passion to bring hosts and vacationers together, SECRA has since grown to be one of the leading software providers in the accommodation marketing industry.

SECRA"s software for hosts, rental agencies and destinations facilitates end-to-end management and marketing services for vacation rentals. SECRA offers advice, management and technology for its subscribers to help increase reach and booking volume.

SECRA supports a wide range of customers from thousands of private hosts, small and large rental agencies, and premium destinations such as fehmarn.de, groemitz.de and zingst.de.

SECRA is headquartered in Sierksdorf at the Baltic Sea, Germany.



