Hiermit gibt die Adler Modemärkte AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.06.2022

Ort: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2021/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.06.2022

Ort: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2021/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Deutschland
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
