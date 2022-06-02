DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. június 01., szerda, 20:00







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Modemärkte AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








01.06.2022 / 20:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 13, 2022

Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2020/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 13, 2022

Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2020/













01.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1366633  01.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366633&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum