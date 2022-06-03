DGAP-NVR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








02.06.2022 / 23:05



Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


SMG European Recovery SPAC SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 31 May 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:

14375000














Language: English
