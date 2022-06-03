



1. Details of issuer



SMG European Recovery SPAC SE



9 rue de Bitbourg



1273 Luxembourg



Luxemburg





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

31 May 2022



3. New total number of voting rights:

14375000







