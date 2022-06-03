DGAP-NVR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


SMG European Recovery SPAC SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 31.05.2022

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

14375000














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: http://smg-spac.com


Notierung vorgesehen. / Intended to be listed.



 
