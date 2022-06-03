



Artnet and IFPDA Charity Auction to Benefit Ukraine Relief Initiatives

- All proceeds benefit Ukraine relief initiatives

- Initiatives led by Global Empowerment Mission and World Central Kitchen

- Works by Carmen Herrera, Mel Bochner, Pablo Picasso donated for initiative

New York/Berlin, May 27, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art, and the renowned International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA) proudly present Editions for a Cause. This sale of carefully curated editions will benefit Ukraine relief initiatives led by Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and World Central Kitchen (WCK). Prints by Carmen Herrera, Pablo Picasso, Mel Bochner, and Richard Serra, among many others, are offered during this charity auction. In line with the ethos and mission of the IFPDA, the works in this sale have been generously donated by a global community of fine print dealers, galleries and publishers.



“The art world is such a supportive and generous community and I’m glad that we can partner with the IFPDA for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. Many of the participating IFPDA members we’ve known for many years, counting them as friends and mentors, so we’re incredibly grateful that they’ve entrusted Artnet with such a meaningful and important benefit auction,” said Conner Williams, Head of Prints & Multiples at Artnet Auctions.



All IFPDA proceeds from the auction, in addition to 50% of Artnet’s buyer’s premium, will be allocated to initiatives by GEM and WCK, which are focused on providing aid to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. GEM works as a first responder for disaster relief, bridging the gap between first response and development; as well as implementing practices to ensure sustainable development. WCK is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.

IFPDA x Artnet: Editions for a Cause is live now for bidding through June 7, 2022.

Carmen Herrera for Ukraine relief initiatives

About Artnet



Artnet has an unparalleled 55 million users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnet’s Data provides mission-critical resources for the art industry, encompassing more than 15 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics, further driving transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet’s marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with its global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency for buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, dedicated audience. Together, Artnet’s broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.



Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

