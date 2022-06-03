DGAP-NVR: CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








1. Details of issuer


CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 03 Jun 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:

485221084














Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
