1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

CECONOMY AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Kaistr. 3

PLZ:

40221

Ort:

Düsseldorf

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

acting in concert



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Jürgen Kellerhals

Geburtsdatum: 04.09.1964

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Helga Kellerhals

Geburtsdatum: 21.04.1940



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Convergenta Invest GmbH, Bad Wiessee





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

03.06.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

27,98 %

0,00 %

27,98 %

485221084

letzte Mitteilung

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

J Kellerhals

230100

135550387

0,05 %

27,94 %

H Kellerhals

100

135780387

0,00002 %

27,98 %

Summe

135780487

27,98 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

- Jürgen Kellerhals und Helga Kellerhals

%

%

%

- Convergenta Invest und Beteiligungs GmbH, Salzburg, Österreich

%

%

%

- Convergenta Invest GmbH

27,94 %

%

27,94 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Es besteht kontrollierende Mehrmütterschaft von Jürgen Kellerhals und seiner Mutter Helga Kellerhals über deren Beteiligung an der Convergenta Invest und Beteiligungs GmbH, Salzburg Österreich, die Mehrheitsgesellschafterin der Convergenta Invest GmbH.





Datum

03.06.2022



