DGAP-PVR: CECONOMY AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2022. június 03., péntek, 16:54







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: CECONOMY AG







CECONOMY AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








03.06.2022 / 16:54



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: CECONOMY AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Kaistr. 3
PLZ: 40221
Ort: Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
acting in concert

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen


Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Jürgen Kellerhals
Geburtsdatum: 04.09.1964
Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Helga Kellerhals
Geburtsdatum: 21.04.1940

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Convergenta Invest GmbH, Bad Wiessee

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

03.06.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 27,98 % 0,00 % 27,98 % 485221084
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
J Kellerhals 230100 135550387 0,05 % 27,94 %
H Kellerhals 100 135780387 0,00002 % 27,98 %
Summe 135780487 27,98 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

















Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
- Jürgen Kellerhals und Helga Kellerhals % % %
- Convergenta Invest und Beteiligungs GmbH, Salzburg, Österreich % % %
- Convergenta Invest GmbH 27,94 % % 27,94 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Es besteht kontrollierende Mehrmütterschaft von Jürgen Kellerhals und seiner Mutter Helga Kellerhals über deren Beteiligung an der Convergenta Invest und Beteiligungs GmbH, Salzburg Österreich, die Mehrheitsgesellschafterin der Convergenta Invest GmbH. 


Datum

03.06.2022














03.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1368589  03.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1368589&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum