1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH, Bad Wiessee

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Kellerhals
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 125,800,000 new ordinary shares of Ceconomy AG by Convergenta Invest GmbH from a capital increase against contribution in kind of 21.62% of the shares in Media Saturn Holding GmbH.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

03/06/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
