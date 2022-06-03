DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








03.06.2022 / 17:26




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Convergenta Invest GmbH, Bad Wiessee

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Jürgen
Nachname(n): Kellerhals
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von 125.800.000 Stück neuen Stammaktien der Ceconomy AG durch die Convergenta Invest GmbH aus einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Sacheinlage von 21,62% der Anteile an der Media Saturn Holding GmbH.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

03.06.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
