1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Convergenta Invest GmbH, Bad Wiessee



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Jürgen

Nachname(n):

Kellerhals

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von 125.800.000 Stück neuen Stammaktien der Ceconomy AG durch die Convergenta Invest GmbH aus einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Sacheinlage von 21,62% der Anteile an der Media Saturn Holding GmbH.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







e) Datum des Geschäfts

03.06.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



