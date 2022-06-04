DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG resolves capital increase by issuing 2,330,000 new shares
2022. június 03., péntek, 18:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Baar (CH), 3 June, 2022 – Ad-hoc: The Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, a listed Swiss holding company with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, has today decided to increase the share capital from authorized capital. The resolution was based on the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting dated June 30, 2021, and with reference to art. 3a of the articles of association regarding the authorized share capital.
The share capital increased by 2,330,000 shares from 10,032,633 to 12,362,633 shares and now amounts to CHF 1,607,142.29. Anchor strategic investor Ian Mukherjee subscribes for the shares at an issue price of EUR 2.60 per registered share, for a total of EUR 6,058,000.00 (rounded).
About LION E-Mobility AG:
Responsible for the ad hoc notification: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG
Ad hoc-Mitteilung
LION E-Mobility AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Ausgabe von 2.330.000 neuen Aktien
Baar (CH), 3. Juni 2022 - Ad-hoc: Der Verwaltungsrat der LION E-Mobility AG, eine börsennotierte Schweizer Holding mit strategischen Investments im E-Mobility Sektor, insbesondere im Bereich elektrische Energiespeicher und Lithium-Ionen-Batteriesystemtechnik, hat heute beschlossen, das Aktienkapital aus dem genehmigten Kapital zu erhöhen. Der Beschluss stützt sich auf die von der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021 erteilte Ermächtigung und bezieht sich auf Art. 3a der Satzung bezüglich des genehmigten Aktienkapitals.
Das Aktienkapital erhöhte sich um 2.330.000 Aktien von 10.032.633 auf 12.362.633 Aktien und beträgt nun CHF 1.607.142,29. Der strategische Ankerinvestor Ian Mukherjee zeichnet die Aktien zu einem Ausgabepreis von EUR 2,60 pro Namensaktie, insgesamt also EUR 6.058.000,00 (gerundet).
Über die LION E-Mobility AG:
Verantwortlich für die Ad hoc-Mitteilung ist der Verwaltungsrat der LION E-Mobility AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.de
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0560888270
|WKN:
|A2QH97
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1368619
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1368619 03-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
