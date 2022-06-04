DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





The Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, a listed Swiss holding company with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, has today decided to increase the share capital from authorized capital. The resolution was based on the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting dated June 30, 2021, and with reference to art. 3a of the articles of association regarding the authorized share capital.

The share capital increased by 2,330,000 shares from 10,032,633 to 12,362,633 shares and now amounts to CHF 1,607,142.29. Anchor strategic investor Ian Mukherjee subscribes for the shares at an issue price of EUR 2.60 per registered share, for a total of EUR 6,058,000.00 (rounded).

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the ad hoc notification: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

/

Ad hoc-Mitteilung

LION E-Mobility AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Ausgabe von 2.330.000 neuen Aktien

Baar (CH), 3. Juni 2022 - Ad-hoc: Der Verwaltungsrat der LION E-Mobility AG, eine börsennotierte Schweizer Holding mit strategischen Investments im E-Mobility Sektor, insbesondere im Bereich elektrische Energiespeicher und Lithium-Ionen-Batteriesystemtechnik, hat heute beschlossen, das Aktienkapital aus dem genehmigten Kapital zu erhöhen. Der Beschluss stützt sich auf die von der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021 erteilte Ermächtigung und bezieht sich auf Art. 3a der Satzung bezüglich des genehmigten Aktienkapitals.

Das Aktienkapital erhöhte sich um 2.330.000 Aktien von 10.032.633 auf 12.362.633 Aktien und beträgt nun CHF 1.607.142,29. Der strategische Ankerinvestor Ian Mukherjee zeichnet die Aktien zu einem Ausgabepreis von EUR 2,60 pro Namensaktie, insgesamt also EUR 6.058.000,00 (gerundet).

Die LION E-Mobility AG ist eine im Jahr 2011 gegründete, börsennotierte Schweizer Holding mit aussichtsreichen strategischen Investments im E-Mobility Sektor, insbesondere im Bereich elektrische Energiespeicher und Lithium-Ionen-Batteriesystemtechnik. Das Unternehmen besitzt 100% der deutschen LION Smart GmbH, einem Entwickler von Batteriepacks und Batterie-Management-Systemen. Die LION Smart GmbH hält zudem einen 30% Anteil an der TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, einem Joint Venture mit der TÜV SÜD AG. Die LION E-Mobility AG ist außerdem 100%ige Eigentümerin der LION E-Mobility North America Inc. und der LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

Verantwortlich für die Ad hoc-Mitteilung ist der Verwaltungsrat der LION E-Mobility AG.



