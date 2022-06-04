DGAP-Ad-hoc: ACTAQUA AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt





ACTAQUA AG suspends issuance of the bond 2022/2027 and continues to pursue alternative financing options

Mannheim, June 3, 2022. ACTAQUA AG has announced that it will not continue the current issuance of the 2022/2027 bond for the time being. Due to the challenging environment in the market for mid-market bonds, the Management Board considers the conditions of a full placement of the bond in the planned issuance period – compared to other refinancing options in particular – to be suboptimal. Therefore, the company, also with the involvement of interested investors from the previous issuing process, will focus on alternative financing options, which have been pursued in parallel and continuously by the company in recent months in light of its dynamic growth plans.

ACTAQUA is the specialist for the digital transformation of the real estate industry. With the PAUL control system, ACTAQUA has initiated a change process and, with the help of artificial intelligence, creates energy savings in existing buildings up to CO 2 neutrality, with low investment and without any loss of comfort for the occupants. Investors and operators rely on PAUL to make their properties future-proof and competitive. ACTAQUA currently supports over 80 companies in the real estate industry with more than 150,000 residential units. This currently corresponds to CO 2 savings of around 1.5 million tons over the entire term.

