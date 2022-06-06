Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 18th Interim announcement

Göppingen – 06 June 2022 – In the period from 30 May 2022 up to and including 03 June 2022, a number of 459,396 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.





The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Aggregated volume



(number of shares)

Volume-weighted average price



(€)

30 May 2022

91,702

13.36290

31 May 2022

91,964

13.14590

01 June 2022

91,964

12.98070

02 June 2022

91,802

12.97060

03 June 2022

91,964

13.14540



The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 03 June 2022 amounts to a number of 15,590,793 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:



Michael Lönne



TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations



Phone: +49 7161 97200 81



E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com