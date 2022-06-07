DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG will be promoted to the MDAX again
2022. június 07., kedd, 06:55
Encavis AG will be promoted to the MDAX again
The stock market is thus rewarding Encavis AG"s impressive success story. The transfer of the former Capital Stage AG to the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG in 2013 had been followed by its inclusion in the SDAX more than eight years ago, on March 24, 2014.
"The future MDAX listing is again both an incentive and confirmation for us to push ahead with our growth strategy ">>Fast Forward 2025" even if we may achieve some of the targeted goals on our way faster than originally expected," Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, underlining the Group"s sustainable growth ambitions.
Since 2013, Encavis AG"s sales, consolidated net income and stock market value have developed rapidly. Consolidated sales in 2013 of around 57.0 million euros have increased almost sixfold, rising continuously to 332.7 million euros by 2021. Consolidated net income increased from 14.0 million euros in 2013 to currently 77.0 million euros (2021) and has also increased almost sixfold. The operating cash flow has increased sevenfold, rising from 36.0 million euros (2013) to 251.9 million euros (2021). The market capitalisation of the former Capital Stage AG, now Encavis AG, has increased twelvefold in the same period from around 272 million euros (March 4, 2014) to more than 3.2 billion euros (June 3, 2022).
"The promotion to the MDAX again fills me with particular pride for the commitment and performance of our very small but highly efficient Encavis team of slightly above 150 colleagues. The success of this economically very strong power house depends essentially on the personal readiness, the passion and creativity of the whole team and especially under the difficult conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years," Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, says ‚Thank you‘ to all members of the Encavis team.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1369181
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1369181 07.06.2022
