



DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Regulatory Approval













ENCAVIS AG will be promoted to the MDAX again

















07.06.2022 / 06:55









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Corporate News

Encavis AG will be promoted to the MDAX again





Hamburg, June 7, 2022 - The wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV), which is currently still listed on the SDAX, will be promoted to the MDAX again as of June 20, 2022. The MDAX represents the development of the 50 largest listed companies in Germany following the 40 companies of the DAX, measured by market capitalisation.

The stock market is thus rewarding Encavis AG"s impressive success story. The transfer of the former Capital Stage AG to the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG in 2013 had been followed by its inclusion in the SDAX more than eight years ago, on March 24, 2014.

"The future MDAX listing is again both an incentive and confirmation for us to push ahead with our growth strategy ">>Fast Forward 2025" even if we may achieve some of the targeted goals on our way faster than originally expected," Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, underlining the Group"s sustainable growth ambitions.

Since 2013, Encavis AG"s sales, consolidated net income and stock market value have developed rapidly. Consolidated sales in 2013 of around 57.0 million euros have increased almost sixfold, rising continuously to 332.7 million euros by 2021. Consolidated net income increased from 14.0 million euros in 2013 to currently 77.0 million euros (2021) and has also increased almost sixfold. The operating cash flow has increased sevenfold, rising from 36.0 million euros (2013) to 251.9 million euros (2021). The market capitalisation of the former Capital Stage AG, now Encavis AG, has increased twelvefold in the same period from around 272 million euros (March 4, 2014) to more than 3.2 billion euros (June 3, 2022).

"The promotion to the MDAX again fills me with particular pride for the commitment and performance of our very small but highly efficient Encavis team of slightly above 150 colleagues. The success of this economically very strong power house depends essentially on the personal readiness, the passion and creativity of the whole team and especially under the difficult conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years," Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, says ‚Thank you‘ to all members of the Encavis team.



About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX (MDAX as of June 20, 2022) of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.2 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to an amount of avoided 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per annum. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



Contact:

ENCAVIS AG



Jörg Peters



Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242



E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/encavis