Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback – 29th Interim Reporting





In the time period from 30 May 2022 until and including 5 June 2022, a number of 224,516 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

30/05/2022

29,448

125.15280

31/05/2022

51,173

123.41563

01/06/2022

56,494

122.74467

02/06/2022

41,335

124.64251

03/06/2022

46,066

124.69525



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 5 June 2022 amounts to 4,654,748 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 7 June 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board