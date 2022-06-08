DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance
2022. június 08., szerda, 07:38
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 8 June 2022 Group figures for the fiscal year 2021/2022 (1 April 2021 – 31 March 2022):
The Company’s Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:
Annual Report:
Annual Financial Report:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162 609
|E-mail:
|ir@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1370543
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1370543 08.06.2022
