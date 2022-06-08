



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 8 June 2022 Group figures for the fiscal year 2021/2022 (1 April 2021 – 31 March 2022):





- Sales revenue: EUR 58.3 million (EUR 55.1 million in the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- EBITDA: EUR 17.6 million (EUR 19.6 million in the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- EBIT: EUR 11.5 million (EUR 13.9 million in the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 16.7 million (EUR 20.9 million in the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 35.8 million as of 31 March 2022 (EUR 48.4 million as of 31 March 2021)





At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 4 July 2022 a dividend payment of EUR 0.75 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2021/2022 (fiscal year 2020/2021 EUR 0.85 per dividend-bearing share).

The Company’s Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:

Annual Report:



German (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_2022.pdf



English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2021_2022.pdf

Annual Financial Report:



German (ESEF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2021_2022_ESEF.zip



English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualFinancialReport_2021_2022.pdf





Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft’s software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).