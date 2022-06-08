



Fabasoft AG - das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 im Überblick

















08.06.2022 / 07:38









Die Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) veröffentlichte am



8. Juni 2022 die Konzern-Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 (1. April 2021 - 31. März 2022):





- Umsatzerlöse: EUR 58,3 Mio. (EUR 55,1 Mio. im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021)



- EBITDA: EUR 17,6 Mio. (EUR 19,6 Mio. im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021)



- EBIT: EUR 11,5 Mio. (EUR 13,9 Mio. im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021)



- Cash Flow aus betrieblicher Tätigkeit: EUR 16,7 Mio. (EUR 20,9 Mio. im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021)



- Bestand der liquiden Mittel: EUR 35,8 Mio. zum 31. März 2022 (EUR 48,4 Mio. zum 31. März 2021)





In der Hauptversammlung der Fabasoft AG am 4. Juli 2022 wird für das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 eine Dividendenausschüttung von EUR 0,75 je dividendenberechtigter Stückaktie (Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 EUR 0,85 je dividendenberechtigter Stückaktie) vorgeschlagen werden.

Der Geschäftsbericht und der Jahresfinanzbericht sind unter folgenden Links abrufbar:

Geschäftsbericht:



Deutsch (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_2022.pdf



Englisch (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2021_2022.pdf

Jahresfinanzbericht:



Deutsch (ESEF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2021_2022_ESEF.zip



Englisch (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualFinancialReport_2021_2022.pdf





Fabasoft ist ein europäischer Softwarehersteller und Cloud-Dienstleister. Die Softwareprodukte und Cloud-Dienste von Fabasoft sorgen für das einheitliche Erfassen, Ordnen, sichere Aufbewahren und kontextsensitive Finden aller digitalen Geschäftsunterlagen sowie für medienneutrales Multi-Channel-Publishing digitaler Inhalte (www.fabasoft.com).