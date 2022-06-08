DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 im Überblick

2022. június 08., szerda, 07:38







DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG


/ Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis/Dividende






Fabasoft AG - das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 im Überblick








08.06.2022 / 07:38




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) veröffentlichte am

8. Juni 2022 die Konzern-Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 (1. April 2021 - 31. März 2022):


- Umsatzerlöse: EUR 58,3 Mio. (EUR 55,1 Mio. im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021)

- EBITDA: EUR 17,6 Mio. (EUR 19,6 Mio. im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021)

- EBIT: EUR 11,5 Mio. (EUR 13,9 Mio. im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021)

- Cash Flow aus betrieblicher Tätigkeit: EUR 16,7 Mio. (EUR 20,9 Mio. im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021)

- Bestand der liquiden Mittel: EUR 35,8 Mio. zum 31. März 2022 (EUR 48,4 Mio. zum 31. März 2021)


In der Hauptversammlung der Fabasoft AG am 4. Juli 2022 wird für das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 eine Dividendenausschüttung von EUR 0,75 je dividendenberechtigter Stückaktie (Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 EUR 0,85 je dividendenberechtigter Stückaktie) vorgeschlagen werden.



Der Geschäftsbericht und der Jahresfinanzbericht sind unter folgenden Links abrufbar:



Geschäftsbericht:

Deutsch (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_2022.pdf

Englisch (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2021_2022.pdf



Jahresfinanzbericht:

Deutsch (ESEF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2021_2022_ESEF.zip

Englisch (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualFinancialReport_2021_2022.pdf





Fabasoft ist ein europäischer Softwarehersteller und Cloud-Dienstleister. Die Softwareprodukte und Cloud-Dienste von Fabasoft sorgen für das einheitliche Erfassen, Ordnen, sichere Aufbewahren und kontextsensitive Finden aller digitalen Geschäftsunterlagen sowie für medienneutrales Multi-Channel-Publishing digitaler Inhalte (www.fabasoft.com).





Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 8. Juni 2022

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telefon: +43 732 606162 0















08.06.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Österreich
Telefon: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162 609
E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1370543





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1370543  08.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1370543&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum