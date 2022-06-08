





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Theodor

Nachname(n):

Weimer



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Deutsche Börse AG





b) LEI

529900G3SW56SHYNPR95



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005810055





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf

Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

153.999032 EUR





864242.57 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

153.999032 EUR





864242.57 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

07.06.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



