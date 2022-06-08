DGAP-DD: Deutsche Börse AG deutsch

2022. június 08., szerda, 16:43















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








08.06.2022 / 16:41




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Theodor
Nachname(n): Weimer

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Deutsche Börse AG


b) LEI

529900G3SW56SHYNPR95 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005810055


b) Art des Geschäfts


Kauf
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
153.999032 EUR 864242.57 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
153.999032 EUR 864242.57 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

07.06.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














08.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



75705  08.06.2022 



