DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces intention to acquire Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o.
2022. június 08., szerda, 17:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Letter of Intent
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
With the acquisition, Allterco intends to expand its technology portfolio and thus extend its product offering for both customers and professional users. As a result, Allterco will open up new market potential in attractive niches in the fields of automation.
GOAP is a Slovenian IoT company specializing in the provision of smart home solutions and intelligent buildings systems that became popular in the IoT market with its Qubino smart home solutions, including the smallest Z-Wave devices in the world. GOAP is also well known for its devices for automation of cruise ships providing solutions for some of the world’s biggest cruise lines.
The Company will officially disclose further information on the progress of the negotiations in compliance with the statutory requirements.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1371345
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1371345 08-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
