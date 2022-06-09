The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 3, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 31 may 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

1.234.209,00

1.234.209,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

900.343,00

900.343,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

525.227,00

525.227,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

21.715,00

21.715,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

5.361,00

5.361,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

43,00

43,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Swap

195.675,00

195.675,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

11,00

11,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Warrant

42.945,00

42.945,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash

Ordinary share

19.785,00

19.785,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Call-option

6.200,00

6.200,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

26.853,00

26.853,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

520.202,00

520.202,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

491.488,00

491.488,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Call-option

50.000,00

50.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

39.193,00

39.193,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,44 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,25%

3,19%

Voting rights

3,44 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,25%

3,19%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=125448