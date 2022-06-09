DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert successfully places promissory note loan
2022. június 09., csütörtök, 09:22
- 100 million euros with maturities of up to 10 years
- Use for investments in capacity expansions
- Great confidence of investors in the sustainable development of the company
KNAUS TABBERT AG strengthens its strategic financial reserves through the successful placement of a EUR 100 million promissory note loan. Based on the marketed volume of EUR 75 million, the transaction was almost two times oversubscribed.
"As a part of our long-term financing strategy, we have now successfully completed an important and well-prepared transaction with the issuance of this promissory note loan. Against the background of our good economic situation, the loan increases the scope for action to generate further growth and to further expand our market position as a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe" said Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert. "We are pleased about the great interest in this transaction. The high demand is a vote of confidence in the company by the promissory note investors. The promissory note strengthens our already solid liquidity position and expands the current mix of financing instruments," adds CFO Marc Hundsdorf.
The transaction was accompanied by the arrangers Commerzbank AG, finpair GmbH and Raiffeisen Bank International AG.
Contact:
Manuel Taverne
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1371547
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1371547 09.06.2022
