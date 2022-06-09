



100 million euros with maturities of up to 10 years- Use for investments in capacity expansions- Great confidence of investors in the sustainable development of the company

KNAUS TABBERT AG strengthens its strategic financial reserves through the successful placement of a EUR 100 million promissory note loan. Based on the marketed volume of EUR 75 million, the transaction was almost two times oversubscribed.





The placed volume is allocated to maturities between 3, 5, 7 and 10 years. 67 % of the transaction was issued in fixed-interest tranches. The new promissory note loan is another building block of the company"s solid and sustainable financing policy.

"As a part of our long-term financing strategy, we have now successfully completed an important and well-prepared transaction with the issuance of this promissory note loan. Against the background of our good economic situation, the loan increases the scope for action to generate further growth and to further expand our market position as a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe" said Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert. "We are pleased about the great interest in this transaction. The high demand is a vote of confidence in the company by the promissory note investors. The promissory note strengthens our already solid liquidity position and expands the current mix of financing instruments," adds CFO Marc Hundsdorf.

The transaction was accompanied by the arrangers Commerzbank AG, finpair GmbH and Raiffeisen Bank International AG.

