On Wednesday 15 June, CLIQ Digital will present digitally for the first time in company history a corporate Strategy Update.

Learn more about CLIQ’s latest business development, strategic next steps as well as the future outlook.

You are very welcome to join the event, which will be held in English.

When: Wednesday 15 June 2022, at 3 p.m. CEST

Where: Online via webcast in listen-only mode at www.cliqdigital.com/strategy

Agenda:

1. STRATEGIC POSITIONING



Luc Voncken | CEO

CLIQ Digital"s mission and fields of operations



Strategic outlook



Positioning of CLIQ in the DACH market



2. PERFORMANCE



Ben Bos | Member of the Board

CLIQ Digital"s current business performance



3. PRODUCTS



George Ursateanu | Managing Director

CLIQ Digital’s launch of a new streaming brand CLIQ.de



Overview of CLIQ’s latest partner co-operations and products



Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie

s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com



+49 151 52043659

Julián Palacios

j.palacios@cliqdigital.com



+49 151 18476600

www.cliqdigital.com/investors





Media relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111



Financial calendar

Strategy update

Wednesday

15 June 2022

2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call

Tuesday

2 August 2022

3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call

Thursday

3 November 2022



About CLIQ Digital

CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.