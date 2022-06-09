DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital: Strategy Update invitation

DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG


/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision






CLIQ Digital: Strategy Update invitation








09.06.2022 / 13:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On Wednesday 15 June, CLIQ Digital will present digitally for the first time in company history a corporate Strategy Update.

Learn more about CLIQ’s latest business development, strategic next steps as well as the future outlook.



You are very welcome to join the event, which will be held in English.



When: Wednesday 15 June 2022, at 3 p.m. CEST



Where: Online via webcast in listen-only mode at www.cliqdigital.com/strategy



Agenda:



1. STRATEGIC POSITIONING

Luc Voncken | CEO



  • CLIQ Digital"s mission and fields of operations

  • Strategic outlook

  • Positioning of CLIQ in the DACH market

2. PERFORMANCE

Ben Bos | Member of the Board



  • CLIQ Digital"s current business performance

3. PRODUCTS

George Ursateanu | Managing Director



  • CLIQ Digital’s launch of a new streaming brand CLIQ.de

  • Overview of CLIQ’s latest partner co-operations and products

Contacts



Investor relations:







Sebastian McCoskrie
s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

+49 151 52043659		 Julián Palacios
j.palacios@cliqdigital.com

+49 151 18476600
www.cliqdigital.com/investors  

 

Media relations:




Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111

 

Financial calendar












Strategy update Wednesday 15 June 2022
2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Tuesday 2 August 2022
3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 November 2022

 

About CLIQ Digital



CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.



Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.















09.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG

Grünstraße 8

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
E-mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1372155





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1372155  09.06.2022 



