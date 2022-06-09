DGAP-AFR: MediClin AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: MediClin AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






MediClin AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








09.06.2022 / 14:11



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die MediClin AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2022

Ort: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2022

Ort: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2022

Ort: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2022

Ort: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2022

Ort: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MediClin AG

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.mediclin.de





 
