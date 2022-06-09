DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 25 million

2022. június 09., csütörtök, 16:29





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cherry AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback


Cherry AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 25 million


09-Jun-2022 / 16:29 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cherry AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 25 million



Munich, June 9, 2022 – The Management Board of Cherry AG (ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9) (“Company“) today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program using the authorization granted by the Company‘s Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2021 (“Share Buyback Program 2022“). Within the framework of the Share Buyback Program 2022, up to a total of 2,000,000 shares (corresponding to up to 8.2 % of the existing share capital of the Company) may be repurchased from June 13, 2022, to June 30, 2023, at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 25.0 million. Any repurchases will be made by a credit institution within a contractually agreed price range; in the case of a substantial increase in the Company"s share price, no or only part of the planned purchases would be made.



The shares acquired may be used for all purposes permitted under the authorization of the annual general meeting of the Company of 23 June 2021, in particular also as acquisition currency for the acquisition of enterprises or to serve employee equity incentive programs.



The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.



The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the Share Buyback Program 2022.










09-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de






















Language: English
Company: Cherry AG

Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh

81677 München

Germany
Phone: +4996432061100
E-mail: bernd.wagner@cherry.de
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1372383





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1372383  09-Jun-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372383&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum