1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Kellerhals
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Convertible bonds with the right to convert them into ordinary shares of Ceconomy AG, serviced at the Company"s discretion via conditional capital or treasury shares.
ISIN: DE000A3H3FW1


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 1510 convertible bonds at EUR 100,000.00 each with the right to convert them into ordinary shares of Ceconomy AG at an initial conversion price of EUR 5.42 per share, to be serviced at the Company"s option via conditional capital or treasury shares. In return, Convergenta Invest GmbH contributes 21.62% of the shares in Media Saturn Holding GmbH to Ceconomy AG as a contribution in kind.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

09/06/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
