1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Jürgen

Nachname(n):

Kellerhals

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

Beschreibung:

Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit dem Recht, diese in Stammaktien der Ceconomy AG zu wandeln, die nach Wahl der Gesellschaft über bedingtes Kapital oder eigene Aktien bedient werden.

ISIN: DE000A3H3FW1





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von 1510 Wandelschuldverschreibungen zu je EUR 100.000,00 mit dem Recht, diese in Stammaktien der Ceconomy AG zum initialen Wandlungspreis von EUR 5,42 pro Aktie zu wandeln, die nach Wahl der Gesellschaft über bedingtes Kapital oder eigene Aktien bedient werden. Die Convergenta Invest GmbH bringt als Gegenleistung dafür als Sacheinlage 21,62% der Anteile an der Media Saturn Holding GmbH in die Ceconomy AG ein.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







e) Datum des Geschäfts

09.06.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



