Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 175 million of new senior secured bonds at 98.00% of par with a floating rate coupon of EURIBOR + 6.25% and repurchases EUR 115 million of existing senior secured bonds

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

Thursday, June 9, 2022

9 June 2022 – Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI” or the “Company”, ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF) has, following a book building process, successfully placed new senior secured floating rate callable bonds (ISIN SE0015194527) (the “Bonds” and the transaction is referred to as the “Bond Issue”).

The transaction was well received by the market generating strong demand from primarily institutional investors based in the Nordics, continental Europe, North America and Asia, ultimately allowing the Bonds to be priced at 98.00% of par with a floating rate coupon of EURIBOR (floored at zero) plus 6.25%.

As previously announced, the Company offered a partial buy-back to the holders of the Company’s outstanding senior secured floating rate bonds maturing on 27 November 2024 with ISIN SE0015194527 (the “Existing Bonds”) in connection with the Bond Issue (the “Buy-Back”). Existing Bonds in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 115,000,000 was repurchased by the Company in the Buy-Back.

Pareto Securities acted as financial advisor in connection with the Bond Issue and Buy-Back. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå and Baker McKenzie acted as legal advisors.

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI”) is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI’s main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 –2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company"s certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

