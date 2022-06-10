DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christiana
Last name(s): Riley

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG


b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008


b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2018.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
10.2100 EUR 36858.10 EUR
10.3611 EUR 40429.01 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.2885 EUR 77287.1100 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

09/06/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
