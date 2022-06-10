DGAP-CMS: Südzucker AG: Release of a capital market information
2022. június 10., péntek, 11:08
Announcement in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – performance share buyback
On 8 June 2022, Südzucker AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the announcement from 7 June 2022 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and completed the share buyback the same day.
A total of 59,700 shares (ISIN DE0007297004) were bought back on 8 June 2022. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 12.90. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 770,282.82 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).
The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee share program of Südzucker AG within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently from Südzucker AG.
The total number of shares bought back on 8 June 2022, the weighted average share price and the aggregated volume are listed below:
Hereby the share buyback is being completed.
The single transactions effected within one day have been published at
Mannheim, June 2022
Südzucker AG
The Executive Board
