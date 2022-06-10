Announcement in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – performance share buyback

On 8 June 2022, Südzucker AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the announcement from 7 June 2022 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and completed the share buyback the same day.

A total of 59,700 shares (ISIN DE0007297004) were bought back on 8 June 2022. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 12.90. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 770,282.82 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee share program of Südzucker AG within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently from Südzucker AG.

The total number of shares bought back on 8 June 2022, the weighted average share price and the aggregated volume are listed below:

Date

Number of shares bought back

Weighted average share price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

8 June 2022

59,700

12.902559799

770,282.82









In total:

59,700

12.902559799

770,282.82



Hereby the share buyback is being completed.

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at

https://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program

Mannheim, June 2022

Südzucker AG

The Executive Board