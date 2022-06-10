DGAP-Ad-hoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft:





creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft raises 2022 EBIT forecast to EUR 0.0 to 1.0 million after agreement with ATB administrator

Frankfurt am Main, June 10, 2022 – creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") adjusts its EBIT guidance for the financial year 2022 following an agreement on outstanding funding with the administrator of the insolvent Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB). In the context of the agreement, creditshelf will receive an income-relevant compensation from ATB for, among other things, lost revenues and additional expenses incurred. Based on an unchanged revenue forecast with a range of EUR 10 to 12 million, the compensation amount as well as increased expenses the company now expects an EBIT of EUR 0.0 to 1.0 million for the current financial year (original EBIT forecast: EUR minus 0.5 to plus 0.5 million).

