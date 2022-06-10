DGAP-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Logwin AG: Logwin increases sales and earnings forecast for the year 2022





10-Jun-2022 / 15:54 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (market abuse regulation)

Logwin increases sales and earnings forecast for the year 2022

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - The Logwin Group is increasing its forecast for the current financial year 2022 in view of the better-than-expected business performance in the year to date. The revised forecast assumes continued strong demand for logistics services and a high freight rate level in the further course of the year.

Accordingly, the Logwin Group"s sales for the full year 2022 will be at the level of the previous year, after a significant decline had previously been planned. Both the Air + Ocean and Solutions business segments will contribute to this development.

Based on the current development, the Logwin Group"s operating result (EBITA) will also be at least at the level of the previous year, after a significant decline had previously been planned. The change in the forecast is based on the continuing good development in the Air + Ocean business segment, which is now expected to confirm its operating result (EBITA) at the previous year"s level. The operating result (EBITA) of the Solutions business segment is also expected to be at the level of the previous year, taking into account one-off effects, after a decline was previously planned as well. Due to the anticipated non-recurrence of the impact on the result from a goodwill impairment, the Logwin Group"s net result will increase significantly compared to the previous year 2021 in line with the revised forecast for the operating result.

The Logwin Group"s forecast is still subject to a very high degree of uncertainty due to the particular development of the market environment, in particular as a result of the global Covid 19 pandemic and the developments in Ukraine.

The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group’s system of key figures and are described and defined in the section „Financial Performance Management“ of the management report of the Annual Financial Report 2021 (page 1 et seq.) in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority‘s (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser, Member of the Board of Directors (Chief Financial Officer)

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2021, the group generated sales of EUR 1.9bn and currently employs about 4,100 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

