DGAP-Adhoc: Smart Equity AG: Jahresabschluss 2021 / Vorläufiges Ergebnis
2022. június 10., péntek, 16:14
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Smart Equity AG / Schlagwort(e): Vorläufiges Ergebnis
Smart Equity AG: Jahresabschluss 2021 / Vorläufiges Ergebnis
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Smart Equity AG
|Lütticher Straße 8a
|50674 Köln
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+ 49 (0) 221 / 240 34 96
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 32 12 / 4 15 19 43
|E-Mail:
|info@smartequityag.de
|Internet:
|www.smartequityag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMVD5
|WKN:
|A0SMVD
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1373349
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1373349 10.06.2022 CET/CEST
