Smart Equity AG: Jahresabschluss 2021 / Vorläufiges Ergebnis


10.06.2022 / 16:14 CET/CEST


Im Zuge der Aufstellung des Jahresabschlusses der Smart Equity AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 zeichnet sich ein vorläufiger Jahresüberschuss von rund 2,1 Mio. EUR ab (Gj. 2020: 0,7 Mio. EUR).


Köln, 10. Juni 2022


Der Vorstand


Ansprechpartner für Rückfragen:

Eleni Issels

Vorständin der Smart Equity AG,

Lütticher Straße 8a, 50674 Köln


Tel. (02 21) 2 40 34 96

Fax (0 32 12) 4 15 19 43

E-Mail: info@smartequityag.de

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Smart Equity AG

Lütticher Straße 8a

50674 Köln

Deutschland
Telefon: + 49 (0) 221 / 240 34 96
Fax: + 49 (0) 32 12 / 4 15 19 43
E-Mail: info@smartequityag.de
Internet: www.smartequityag.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMVD5
WKN: A0SMVD
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Hamburg
