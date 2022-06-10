DGAP-AFR: Vantage Towers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Vantage Towers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022

Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022

Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022

Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022

Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation













Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG

Prinzenallee 11-13

40549 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/





 
