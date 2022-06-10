DGAP-AFR: Vantage Towers AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Vantage Towers AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








10.06.2022 / 16:29



Hiermit gibt die Vantage Towers AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.06.2022

Ort: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.06.2022

Ort: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.06.2022

Ort: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.06.2022

Ort: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vantage Towers AG

Prinzenallee 11-13

40549 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/





 
