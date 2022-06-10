DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








10.06.2022 / 17:52




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Steven
Last name(s): Terwindt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
71.5000 EUR 2145.00 EUR
71.5200 EUR 2145.60 EUR
71.5200 EUR 4577.28 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
71.5152 EUR 8867.8800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

09/06/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBEO EUROPE
MIC: CEUX














Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
